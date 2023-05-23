3 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso central constituency, Rauf Tubazu, says he will be meeting the leadership of the Kwame Nkrumah Circle traders to discuss ways to support affected persons whose shops were razed on Sunday, May 21.

His comments come after more than 40 shops that deal in phone accessories and cosmetics were engulfed in fire at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Tiptoe-lane in the national capital, on Sunday, May 21.

In an interview with Citi News, the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso central constituency, Rauf Tubazu, indicated that he is still assessing the extent of damage to enable him take a decision.

“It’s this morning that we were told that the number of shops destroyed was 45, so we are still assessing the level of damage. By God’s grace, I have met the chairmen of the various shops, but I will sit down with them again to look at which ways we can also aid them. Obviously, you find the shops to be small, but in terms of investments, it’s not small money.

“There are big investments here, so there’s no way we can provide the kind of replacement they might require. But we have to look at which little way we can aid them to feel comfortable at this current time,” the NDC parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Central Constituency noted.

The fire was later doused by a joint team of fire tenders from Abelenkpe and Ministries branches of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

There was no casualty and the cause of the fire is not yet established.

Source: citifmonline