To be part of Ghana’s sports family is a privilege – Carlos Queiroz

Newly appointed Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says leading Ghana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup would rank among the most meaningful achievements of his long managerial career.

The 73-year-old Portuguese tactician has signed a short-term contract to guide the four-time African champions to the tournament, which will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Queiroz replaces Otto Addo, who was dismissed after a disappointing March international window that saw Ghana suffer back-to-back defeats against Austria and Germany.

Speaking after meeting Ghana’s Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, ahead of his official unveiling, Queiroz described his new role as both an honour and a personal milestone.

“To be part of Ghana’s sports family is a privilege and an honour for me,” he said. “I have strong African roots. I was born and raised in Mozambique, so leading an African country like Ghana to the World Cup is unforgettable and will remain a memory for life.”

The former Real Madrid coach is expected to outline his immediate plans when he is formally presented to the Ghanaian football community later on Thursday at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

As part of preparations for the global tournament, Ghana will face Mexico and Wales in international friendlies.

The Black Stars are set to make their fifth World Cup appearance and have been drawn in a challenging group alongside England, Croatia and Panama. Their campaign begins on 17 June against Panama, followed by fixtures against England on 23 June and Croatia on 27 June.

Having exited at the group stage in both 2014 and 2022, Ghana will be hoping for a stronger showing this time around, with Queiroz tasked with restoring confidence and delivering results on football’s biggest stage.