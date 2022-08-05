3 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has asked the family of the late President Atta Mills to forgive him for not seeking their permission to renovate Asomdwee Park.

According to him, he had too many responsibilities at hand, hence his failure to follow due process.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Friday, August 5, 2022, he said, “to err is human. I’m on my knees, and I’m asking for forgiveness from the Ekumfi family and the Otuam family.

"The responsibilities were too many. If I didn’t follow the due process, I’m sorry. They should forgive me,” he added.

Koku Anyidoho’s apology comes barely a week after Cadman Atta Mills, brother of late president John Evans Atta Mills, revealed the family would take legal action against him to stop the unrecognized Atta-Mills Institute, AMI, led by Koku Anyidoho.

He admits that it won’t be easy to stop Anyidoho from operating, but adds that the family is exploring two angles to keep Anyidoho from misusing the name of his brother.

"It (stopping AMI) is not going to be easy, it is not going to be easy,” he stated at a 10th-anniversary commemorative event.

Source: Ghanaweb