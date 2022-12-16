1 hour ago

Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I, and his family have presented a two-storey teachers’ flat to the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast, Central Region.

The cost of the fully furnished facility is estimated to be GH¢2.5 million Ghana Cedis.

The Tobbin Villa was built in memory of their daughters, Abigail and Jedidiah Tobbin of Wesley Girls SHS’s 2018 and 2022 year groups.

The donation also aimed at improving teaching and learning, while alleviating housing stress among teachers.

Mrs. Mercy Araba Sika Tobbin, the wife of Elder Amo Tobbin I, who led the Tobin family and school officials in cutting the ribbon to officially hand over the edifice to the school, praised the teaching staff for their hard work and imparting knowledge to their children, as well as championing human development, particularly women.

The facility includes six-bedroom, two-bathroom self-contained unit with a kitchen, a hall, storage rooms, and a toilet, among other amenities.

Abigail Tobbin, on behalf of the family, presented the keys to the management of the Wesley Girls’ SHS and expressed gratitude to the school for instilling knowledge in students.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr. Paul Boafo, who dedicated the building, commended the Tobbin Family for the kind gesture.

He believes that the facility will undoubtedly help teachers with their housing needs at the school.

Mrs. Harriet Wrigley, the wife of the 2nd Methodist Missionary to the Gold Coast, founded Wesley Girls’ Senior High School in 1836 with 25 girls.

Today, the school has a huge number and is making a meaningful impact in the educational sector across the country.

Source: citifmonline