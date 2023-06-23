1 hour ago

The Tobinco Group of Companies has generously rewarded Medeama SC, the newly-crowned champions of the Ghana Premier League, with a substantial sum of Ghc100,000.

Mr. Samuel Amo Tobbin, the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group, personally presented the cash to the players and expressed his commitment to supporting the club as they prepare for their upcoming campaign in the CAF Champions League.

In a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Tobinco Group of Companies, Medeama SC reciprocated the gesture by presenting the league trophy to the company as a symbol of gratitude.

Medeama SC showcased an exceptional performance in the latter half of the season, securing their first-ever Ghana Premier League title.

They finished with a commendable 60 points and maintained a four-point lead over second-placed Aduana Stars.

As champions, Medeama SC will proudly represent Ghana in the upcoming CAF Champions League.

It is noteworthy that the club has come close to clinching the prestigious continental title in the past, but unfortunate setbacks prematurely halted their campaigns.

Additionally, Medeama SC has previously participated in the CAF Confederation Cup, narrowly missing out on reaching the group stage in their most recent endeavor.

The support and significant financial contribution from the Tobinco Group of Companies will undoubtedly serve as a tremendous boost for Medeama SC as they strive to leave their mark on the continental stage in the highly anticipated CAF Champions League.

The partnership exemplifies the Tobinco Group's commitment to fostering sporting excellence and promoting the growth of Ghanaian football.