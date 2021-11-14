2 hours ago

Agbogbomefia of Asogli State-Ghana, Togbe Afede XIV, and his Shenzhen partners have signed an MoU for a joint venture with the government of DR Congo for the development of 900MW Hydro Power Plant on the Kinsuka Falls.

The project is expected to cost between $1.3 and $2.9 billion, according to a report of the analysis of the feasibility study relating to the hydroelectric development of Kinsuka prepared by the General Secretariat of the Ministry of Hydraulic Resources and Electricity.

The cost will depend on different alternatives, including connection to the national electricity grid and alternatives with dedicated HT lines.

The construction costs will account for a 25 percent contingency provision.

The type of development consists in diverting part of the waters of the Congo River upstream of the natural threshold via guide walls and a channel, to turbinate the flows and then return them downstream of the river.

The planned development will have BCR guide walls to channel water to the factory and a factory equipped with bulb turbines and well as linens provided for transporting the energy produced.

Togbe Afede’s Africa World Airlines also signed an MoU for Joint Venture with the government of DR Congo for cooperation to expand Air Congo.

A grand durbar was held in his honor with all the traditional authorities of Congo in support of his vision for Africa Traditional Leadership Union.

Source: citifmonline