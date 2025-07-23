2 hours ago

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV, has announced that eight young entrepreneurs have been awarded a total of GH¢260,000 in funding through the 2025 Asogli State Youth Empowerment (ASYE) Forum.

In a message shared on his official Facebook page, Togbe Afede revealed that the beneficiaries were selected from a competitive pool of 284 applicants from across Asogli State and beyond. The final selection was based on the strength of their business pitches, which showcased innovative ventures in agriculture, fashion, technology, and other sectors.

The event also featured remarks from Nicodemus N.B.D. Dery, National Coordinator of the National Apprenticeship Program, who assured participants of continued support to help scale their businesses.

Togbe Afede expressed appreciation to all partners who contributed to the success of the initiative, particularly Life-MacAfrica, for their unwavering support throughout the programme.

The GH¢260,000 disbursed marks just the first phase of the broader support package. The selected entrepreneurs will now enter a business incubation programme designed to provide technical assistance, mentorship, and further development opportunities to scale their ventures.

Encouraging the beneficiaries, Togbe Afede stated:

“This is just the beginning. Use this platform to grow, and let your success empower others.”

The ASYE Forum remains a flagship initiative in the Asogli State, aimed at promoting youth-led innovation, job creation, and sustainable development.