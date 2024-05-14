3 hours ago

Togolese referee Aklesso Gnama has been appointed to oversee the opening clash of the 2024 WAFU 'B' U17 Boys Tournament, pitting Ghana's Black Starlets against Ivory Coast.

The highly anticipated match is set to kick off on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra.

The tournament, scheduled to run from May 15 to 28, 2024, will see the University of Ghana Sports Stadium as the venue for the exciting clashes in Accra, Ghana. Group A features Ghana, Cote D'Ivoire, and Benin, while Group B includes Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Gnama will be joined by compatriots Wassiou Tchamolla Ourotou and Soma Issouf from Burkina Faso as assistant referees.

Awa Alphonsine Ornella Ilboudo has been designated as the fourth official, with Latré-Kayi Edzona Lawson-Hogban serving as match commissioner.

The officials appointed for the opening match are as follows:

- Referee Assessor: Issaka Boubacar (Niger)

- General Coordinator: Boureima Boubacar (Niger)

- Technical Study Group: Joseph Kwame Mintah (Ghana)

- Media Officer: Sannie Ibrahim Daara (Ghana)

- Medical Officer: David Kofi Prince Pambo (Ghana)

- CAF Competitions: Serge Innocent BAILLY (Côte d'Ivoire)

With a stellar lineup of officials and promising young talent on display, the opening match promises to set the stage for an exhilarating tournament showcasing the best of youth football in the West African region.