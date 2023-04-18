2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for the Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu is unhappy that toilet cubicles have been converted into accommodation facilities for students at Ghana Senior High School in Tamale.

The former Minority Leader in an April 17 statement described the development as unfortunate and called for further investigations to ascertain the truth of the matter.

Videos of students of the school using the toilet cubicles as sleeping areas went viral over the weekend and caused public outrage.

It resulted in the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicting the headmaster of the school, Doughlas Haruna Yakubu who denied the reports and described it as mischievous and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

Haruna Iddrisu under whose constituency GHANASCO is sited endorsed the decision of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to institute an independent inquiry and said he will visit the school to ascertain the situation for himself.

Read the MPs statement below:

“My attention has been drawn to a viral video purporting to be emanating from the Ghana Senior High School (GHANASCO), Tamale, in the Tamale South Constituency.

The narration in the said video alleged that toilet cubicles have been converted into accommodation facilities for students of the School. The conditions in the purported video, if true, are unfortunate and disappointing.

I, therefore, support the decision by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to institute an independent inquiry into the matter in order to give assurance to parents and the general public about the safety and wellbeing of students of the School. Whiles keenly awaiting the report from the investigation, I call on Government, the GES and the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) to take a comprehensive review of the infrastructure requirements and other complimentary facilities needed to support effective teaching and learning in School.

I shall be visiting the School as Member of Parliament for the Tamale South Constituency, to ascertain things for myself.”

Source: citifmonline