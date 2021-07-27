1 day ago

The Friends Of Boxing (FOB) in Ghana, a group that supports and encourages boxing and boxers has sent a goodwill message to the national boxing team, the Black Bombers to go all out and win medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Mr. Mustapha Nettey, spokesman of the group said the Black Bombers are the best hope of Team Ghana to grab medals, and they should be self motivated and have the confidence as champions from Africa to win all their bouts.

He expressed that the whole of Ghana and Africa is behind them, so they should fight like eagles, lions and sharks to win and bring home medals.

Nettey, who is also the PR Manager of Joseph Awinongya Jr. the young hard working award winning USA based boxer with Ghanaian parents said the Black Bombers are capable of striking gold, so they should go for the victory.

Ghana is represented by three boxers at theTokyo Olympic Games. They are Suleimana Tetteh, the general captain, Shakul Samed aka Sharp Shooter and Samuel Takyi aka Golden Ring Warrior.

Meanwhile, Dr. Henry Manly-Spain, the former First Vice President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has also urged the Bombers and the whole Team Ghana to be focused and achieve for the nation.

By Sammy Heywood Okine, Tokyo