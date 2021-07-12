4 hours ago

Tokyo 2020: Ghana Swimmers attract support of School kids in Inawashiro

Kids from the Azuma Junior High School in Inawashiro on Monday visited their swimming pool side to inspire Ghana’s Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi as they trained in preparation for the 28th edition of the Olympic Games.

They came in to sing the Ghana national anthem and waived miniature Ghanaian flags to demonstrate their support for the GH Swimming Team.

President of the Ghana Swimming Association, Mrs. Delphina Quaye said she was touched by the gesture and expressed that the demonstration of love by the kids will motivate her swimmers to give off their best.

She said the GH Swimming Team can not assure Ghanaians of a medal at the Olympic Games, however they can improve upon their times as well as target national and African records, and inspire other young swimmers.

She noted that Ghana’s participation in the Olympic Games swimming event is a great achievement.

Coach Dan Opare said the solidarity shown by the kids will certainly help his swimmers to put up a good show.

The Chef de Mission, Mr. Mike Aggrey who was present at the training session was taken aback by the ability of the six year olds to render in harmony the Ghana national anthem.

He remarked that in spite of the pouring day, both the swimmers and the school kids stayed the course.

By Sammy Heywood Okine / Inawashiro