20 hours ago

Four farmers from Galinkpegu in the Tolon district in Golinga electoral area got drowned at the Golinga dam when they were returning from the farm.

They were seven on a canoe when the incident happened.

Three survived and four got drowned. Three bodies have been found with one still remaining.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the assemblyman for the area, Natogmah Zakaria said “The seven people went to farm on a canoe and on their return, the canoe capsized, and the four got drowned. Three bodies have been retrieved remaining one. Three survived.”

Source: citifmonline