5 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Habib Iddrisu has connected some five communities in his constituency to the national power grid.

The communities include Zantani, Gunsibong, Shaharu, Kuraa, Naa Kuraa.

These communities have never had electricity.

Habib Iddrisu who doubles as Deputy Majority Chief Whip said “this is in fulfilment of the promise l made to the people ahead of the 2020 elections”.

Accompanied by the Deputy Energy Minister, Mohammed Amin Anta who is also the MP for Karaga, the communities will now have full access to power for their day-to-day activities.

“I duly appreciate the support and courtesy extended to me and my people. I will also like to thank the chiefs and people of the communities, party elders and supporters, engineers and contractors for their tireless efforts to make this a possibility”, he added.

Source: citifmonline