3 hours ago

Tom Vernon, the visionary behind the Right to Dream Academy, recently revealed a pivotal decision that reshaped the trajectory of FC Nordsjaelland, the Danish club known for nurturing Ghanaian talents like Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

In an exclusive interview with Joy Sports at the Right to Dream school, Vernon disclosed that in 2015, he secured a bold £10 million loan from a friend in London to purchase FC Nordsjaelland.

This move was driven by a desire to create more opportunities for talented academy graduates to transition directly to prominent European clubs from the Akosombo-based academy.

"We borrowed £10 million from a friend in London. It was a huge risk, but we were frustrated with the challenges and believed in our kids' potential," Vernon explained, reflecting on the decision.

The pivotal moment came during a board meeting where Kofi Anku, a board member, challenged Vernon to find a solution.

"He said, okay, go and do it. I knew a guy who'd always said, look, if you ever wanna make a real player or anything, just call me. His name is Bob Finch," Vernon recounted.

Vernon and Joe Mulberry strategically analyzed various markets and identified Denmark as uniquely promising.

Their pitch to Finch, anticipating months of negotiations, surprisingly resulted in immediate approval of the full loan amount.

The acquisition of FC Nordsjaelland not only provided a competitive platform for academy graduates but also marked a significant milestone in Right to Dream's mission to empower young players.

It facilitated direct pathways for talented individuals to showcase their skills in European football, reinforcing the academy's commitment to nurturing future stars.