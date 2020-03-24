2 hours ago

There's this saying that goes "Nover make a decision when you're angry and never make a promise when you're happy".

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has asked the Minority Chief Whip, Mubarak Muntaka to tone down his language when he is angry.

According to him, his attitude looks so disrespectful, adding that it does not augur well for the honorable House.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he explained that the Speaker as the Head of the House needs to be respected no matter your political affiliation.

He said the Minority Chief Whip’s attitude towards the Speaker looks so disrespectful and must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

"There is no way you should describe the Speaker of parliament as lawless even if you don’t agree with him on issues, it is so disrespectful," he said.

"Culturally, we all learn to give respect to the elderly so apart from parliament, Muntaka should know that the Speaker of parliament is old enough to be his father," he added.

The Minority in Parliament walked out of the Chamber after it's Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak told the Speaker he was making the House lawless.

This was after Prof. Mike Ocquaye had refused to halt proceedings over lack of quorum. The House was considering the Corporate Insolvency Bill with only about 60 MPs in the chamber out of 275.

One-third of parliamentarians are needed to form a quorum. Muntaka Mubarak says Prof. Mike Ocquaye's decision not to halt proceedings is a shame.

"You are condoning illegality. That is why there must be rules and order, now what you are doing means you are indulging in illegality," he said on the Floor.

He said the Minority kept telling the Speaker the House does not have the numbers and thus they do not have the quorum but Prof Ocquaye carried on with proceedings.

"What is then the use of our constitution and the standing orders? This is not fair, you are abusing the privileges of this House. You are making this House lawless Mr. Speaker," the Asawase MP told the Speaker.