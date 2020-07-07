49 minutes ago

"I am not a nymphomaniac": the Boateng woman qualifies her most famous statements

"Kevin-Prince Boateng is always injured because we have sex 7-10 times a week," said the young American in 2012

Melissa Satta, wife of former FC Barcelona footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng, surprised the soccer world in 2012 with statements in which she revealed that the current Besiktas player “is always injured because we have sex 10 times a week”.

Eight years later, the young American woman has clarified her most famous confession in an interview in ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’

“The fact that we have sex so often does not make me a nymphomaniac,” she assured.

“You have to be very careful with what you say in the world of soccer, especially when it comes to sex. You can't imagine what spiral I ended up in, ”he said of her words.

They resumed their relationship in 2019

Some statements that Satta made just a year after meeting the controversial Ghanaian midfielder, with whom he finally married in 2016 in the Italian town of Porto Cervo.

A relationship that ended in 2018 due to incompatibility resumed just one year later.

According to close sources, the fact that they had a child in common made Melissa, 33, and Kevin-Prince, 34, not lose contact, something that gave them the opportunity to resume their relationship.