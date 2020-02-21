1 hour ago

Ghanaian ex-drug dealer named Paul Yaw Manu has confessed to swallowing 80 pieces of cocaine in an attempt to get through customs.

Mr. Manu narrated how he risked his life trying to hide the haul of substance in his stomach in an interview with Kofi TV.

The repented drug baron revealed that he nearly died because doctors found out the drugs had already started melting when he arrived at the airport.

“I swallowed 80 pieces of cocaine during my last trip. When I arrived, some of the drugs had started melting because of the heat in my stomach. The packages were even unfastening. I thank God it didn’t burst because I could have died,” he said.

Paul added the situation did not deter him as he was bent on making money.

He said: “If you are determined, you won’t think about the risk involved. Your mind will only be on the money. I was very much aware it could kill me but I just didn’t care.”

Paul also confessed to having nine fully stamped passports with different identities which enabled him to export the drugs to other parts of the world.

“I had more than one passport. It helped me to travel anywhere anytime I wanted. All I needed was to just keep changing it. The passports had different names with different nationalities. For instance, I had nine different passports to Sierra Leone, the Gambia, and many other countries. At that time Sierra Leone passports could even travel to Canada. We bought them. I didn’t even have a valid visa for all of them,” he stressed.

watch the full interview below



Credit: Ghanaweb.com