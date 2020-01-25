3 hours ago

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress [NDC], has made some startling revelations against the media fraternity and some top editors.

According to him, the Electoral Commission [EC] is manipulating the media to go mum on their decision to compile a new voters’ register ahead of the December 7, polls.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, ‘General Mosquito’ as affectionately called in politics claims the commission held a secret meeting with some top journalists and impressed upon them the need not to speak out on the compilation of the new voters’ register.

“Ever since the EC had meeting with senior editors, their thoughts on the issues have changed,” he clamed

Listen to interview…