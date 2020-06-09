59 minutes ago

A son of one of the popular pastors in the country has caused a stir on social media after he released a video clip that captured him in a swimming pool with two naked women.

In the 5-second nude footage he shared on his social media page, the chubby, bearded young man, fair in complexion, could be seen engaging the unidentified women in oral sex.

The scene opens with one of the women seated on the wing of the pool opening her legs wide to welcome the excitement she appears to have desired for so long a time. The other woman pounces on her, locks her head in between the thighs for a treat amidst rhythmic moans, depicting how pleasurable the moment is.

The preacher’s naked son, itching to push the excitement to a crescendo joined accordingly. He first had body contact with the woman that pounced on the other by grabbing her from behind before moving in to position his head on the other’s breast.

Predicting how far the video clip will go, the young man in a later post suggested a headline for online portals while he boastfully announced he has become a porn actor.

In April 2019, the young man shared a video of himself smoking and uttering swear words. He also made a social media post and disclosed he had been in jail for three years. He mentioned that critics cannot relate to his pain until they experience what he has been through all these years.

The pastor's son had earlier been diagnosed with mental illness, sources say.

With his church headquarters situated at Spintex, the charismatic pastor has led the congregation for about 40 years and carved a niche for himself as one of the most powerful men of God.

Ghanaweb