Twenty-seven top-performing students from Ghanaian schools have received a total of forty-seven awards from the British Council in honour of their exceptional performance in the Cambridge International exams.

The ceremony took place at the Accra International Conference Centre in Ghana and was attended by the students, their families, school leaders, and teachers from the 82 British Council Partner Schools in the country.

Top achievers who received the Star Performer Awards include:



Joel Owuraku Nkrumah – from Angela Specialist School International with a record of 10 A-stars in IGSCE

Elisabeth Yetimget Demissie – from African Science Academy with a record three A-stars at the A-Level exams

Other winners were:



Jash Prakash Shah , East Airport International School, IGCSE Accounting

Naana Ekua Adokua Annan – Galaxy International School, IGCSE Information and Communication Technology

Chrisma Thania Ewurabena Egyirwaa Fabin , Ghana Christian International High School, GCE O Level English

Gabrielle Nartey, Delhi Private School International , IGSCE Literature in English



Angels Specialist School International – Overall IGSCE School



African Science Academy- Overall A Level School

Two schools received The Best Performing Schools award:School Director, of Angels Specialist School, Mr. Joel Duncan Idun, was delighted to be recognised and noted that “We are exceptionally proud of the achievements of these dedicated students. Their awards are a testimony to the hard work put in by them and our teachers.”

Country Director for the British Council Ghana, Nii Doodo Dodoo commented: “The British Council Partner Schools community is a network of over 2000 educators across the world, including leaders of forward-thinking schools with an international outlook, and teachers committed to a modern, student-centred approach to teaching. Ours is a community that extends beyond the classroom to support parents and carers who want to improve the life chances of their children.”

“British Council Ghana has partnered with 82 schools, 120 school leaders and 2500 teachers to bring the Cambridge qualification to young Ghanaians and I am proud of the accomplishments of the 33 award winners today.”

British Council Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,000 schools, actively supported by the British Council, delivering UK international qualifications such as the IGCSE and A Levels.

The British Council is a trusted provider of expert support for our Partner Schools around the world, delivering high-stakes, international qualifications. We help schools understand the benefits of international UK school qualifications, and work directly with three UK awarding bodies – Cambridge International, Pearson Edexcel and Oxford AQA – to provide exam delivery services to Partner Schools. In SSA we work with Cambridge.

It aims to provide expert operational and educational support for our Partner Schools at every opportunity, and at every level – making a difference to young lives in local communities, across the world.

About the British Council:

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2021–22 we reached 650 million people.

https://www.britishcouncil.co.zw

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge. Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape the curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university and work. Cambridge International is the short name of Cambridge Assessment International Education.

Learn more! Visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

About the British Council Partner Schools Programme

Partner Schools is a global community of over 2,000 schools, created and actively supported by the British Council, to deliver UK international qualifications such as the IGCSE as well as A Levels to students in the schools. The aim is to provide expert operational and educational support for Partner Schools at every opportunity, and at every level – making a difference to young lives in local communities, across the world.

Source: citifmonline