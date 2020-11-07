11 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced training attachment packages for top performing Coaches of the Ghana Premier League, the national Division One League and the Women’s Premier League.

Speaking at Thursday’s season Launch in Accra, President, Kurt E.S Okraku emphasized that the GFA has secured attachment opportunities for Coaches who will excel in the 2020/2021 football season.

"Coaches of the two top clubs at the end of the Premier League season will go on coaching attachment outside the shores of Ghana. Same will be applicable to the national Division One League, the top Coach in each of the three zones would also go on attachment outside the shores of Ghana. And for the Women’s Premier League, the top Coach in each of the two zones will also undertake an attachment to enhance their capacity outside the shores of Ghana" President Okraku added

The Ghana Premier League will commence on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with two live games. Former Champions Aduana Stars will battle giants Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyemang Badu I park at Dormaa. While, Legon Cities take on Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports stadium.