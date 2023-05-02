49 minutes ago

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has referred the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as the next Chief Justice to the Appointments Committee of the House for consideration and approval.

This follows an official communication from the President to Parliament on the appointment of Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as the Chief Justice to succeed Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah who is due for retirement on May 24, 2023.

When approved, Justice Torkonoo will be the third appointment to the office of the Chief Justice by President Akufo-Addo since he assumed office in January 2017.

She will also become Ghana’s third female Chief Justice in history.

Source: citifmonline