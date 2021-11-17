2 hours ago

The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations trophy is in Accra, Ghana for a two day tour.

The trophy which arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Tuesday, November 16, was met on arrival by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Evans Opoku Bobie (Hon.), President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku and former Ghana Captain Stephen Appiah who doubles as an Ambassador for Total Petroleum Ghana.

Others included Linda Andoh Communications Manager of Total Petroleum Ghana, former Internationals, Derek Boateng, Sam Johnson and Maxwell Konadu, Assistant Coach of the Black Stars.

There will be photo opportunities with the trophy on Wednesday, during a float on the streets of Accra. The will be stopovers at Oxford street Total Service Station, Osu, Liberation Road Total Service Station (near Golden Tulip), and Darkuman Total Service Station, near the Traffic Lights.

51 teams participated in the knockout phase, which began in October 2019 and the 24 qualified teams are, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Comoros, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Guinea Conakry, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Sudan, Tunisia, Zimbabwe.

The trophy has been to Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Malawi among others. The trophy is being showcased in countries that have qualified for the AFCON finals scheduled for Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

TotalEnergies is the title sponsor of the tournament as part of its eight-year partnership agreement with the Confederation of African Football (CAF).