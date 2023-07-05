17 minutes ago

The Black Queens of Ghana are eagerly awaiting the draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Morocco 2024.

The draw, which will take place in Rabat, marks the beginning of their journey towards the upcoming competition.

Last year, the Black Queens faced their rivals Nigeria in the preliminary stage but were unfortunately eliminated.

The two-legged encounter ended with a 2-1 aggregate score in favor of the Super Falcons.

Nigeria secured a 2-0 victory at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Lagos, while Ghana won 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

As the draw approaches, the Black Queens will eagerly await their group assignments and prepare to showcase their talent and determination in the upcoming tournament.

Fans can tune in to CAF's digital platforms and CAF TV partners to watch the live stream of the draw, which will be held at 18:00 local time (17:00 GMT).