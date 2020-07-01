1 hour ago

Ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) strongman, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, is grieving for Ghana Forestry Commission boss, Kwadwo Owusu Afiriyie.

According to him, the death of the former NPP General Secretary, is tough to swallow.

Sir John, as he was affectionately called, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Ghana Guardian gathered that, the Ghanaian lawyer-cum-politician, has been unwell in recent times and was placed on a ventilator at the country's premier health-care facility, where he battled it out.

This was after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Reacting to the sad news however, the NPP stalwart, Mr. Otchere-Darko said Sir John's death is 'truly shattering' and 'tough to swallow' as according to him, he had called to wish him speedy recovery few hours before the incident.

"Only this afternoon I called to wish him speedy recovery... This is truly shattering! Tough to swallow... Sleep easy, Sir John.", Gabby mourned on Facebook.