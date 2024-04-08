4 hours ago

DR Congo powerhouse TP Mazembe secured their place in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League semi-finals with a thrilling 2-1 away victory over Angola's Petro Luanda.

After a goalless draw in the first leg in Lubumbashi, Petro Luanda took the lead in the 29th minute through Jonathan Toro's well-taken strike, putting them on course for a historic semi-final berth.

However, Mazembe mounted a spirited comeback in the second half, with Philippe Kinzumbi leveling the score with a brilliant finish in the 82nd minute, stunning the home crowd.

As Petro Luanda pushed forward in search of a winner, Mazembe capitalized on the counterattack, with Joel Beya breaking Angolan hearts with a late goal in optional time to secure a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The result sets up a mouth-watering semi-final clash between Mazembe and reigning champions Al Ahly. The first leg will take place at Mazembe's home ground on April 19, with the return leg scheduled for April 26, as both teams battle it out for a spot in the final.

Mazembe will be eager to continue their quest for CAF Champions League glory as they prepare to face one of Africa's most successful clubs in what promises to be a fiercely contested encounter.