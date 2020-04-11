1 hour ago

Bernard Mensah is the player on everyone's lips in the Turkish Super League with all the top sides in the league casting admiring glances at the midfielder.

Football world over has been placed on ice due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but clubs are subtly making transfer plans to strengthen their team for the coming season even though the present one has not been completed.

Nonetheless there will be transfer activities,many clubs including Besiktas,Fernerbahce,Galatasaray have all shown interest in the cunning Ghanaian midfeidler.

The latest club to have shown an interest in the Kayserisor midfielder is Turkish Super League leaders Trabzonspor.

The Black Sea will be losing the services of Senegalese midfielder Badou Ndiaye who has not been the player he was two years ago and Mensah will be an adequate replacement in the middle to partner Argentine Sosa.

Mensah has contributed 3 goals and 8 assists in 20 games in the league, the Kayserispor midfielder , will do much better in a team like Trabzonspor.