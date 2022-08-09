1 hour ago

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah has tipped Trabzonspor as the team with the readiest squad in the 2022/2023 Turkish Superlig.

Trabzonspor won their first ever league title last season and the Ghanaian midfielder has tipped them to repeat the does this season.

The Turkish Superlig began last week with Mensah's team Kayserispor beaten against his former side Besiktas.

He also revealed his toughest opponent and also the best coach he has ever seen in his career.

Mensah, while saying that Trabzonspor is the most ready squad in the Super League, and Manolis Siopis is the hardest opponent he has faced, he also admitted that he is the breaking point in the life of every football player and that his best ever coach is Rui Vitoria in Portugal.