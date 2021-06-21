2 hours ago

Turkish side Trabzonspor are ready to listen to offers for star striker Caleb Ekuban with a bid above six million Euros ready to be accepted.

The Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban is in high demand following his stellar form for his club in the ongoing Turkish Super liga.

There is a tall list of teams chasing for the signature of the Ghanaian striker with Italian side Sampdoria and Fiorentina all keen

Ekuban is reportedly angling for a move to Italy as his girlfriend and family are domiciled there.

The Italian side have been keeping tabs on the 27 year old striker since his move to the Turkish club with the view of making an offer in the summer.

Ekuban was impressive for his side in the Turkish Superliga as they chased European qualification scoring 10 goals in 30 appearances for Trabzonspor.

His goals alone contributed a whopping 20 points to Trabzonspor as they qualified for Europe.

The Italian-born Ghanaian striker began his football in Chievo Verona before joining Albanian side Partizani Tirana and then Leeds United and may be getting ready for a return to Sampdoria in the summer but French side St Etienne are reportedly also keen with Norwich too another interested side.