58 minutes ago

Trabzonspor's Caleb Ekuban is wanted by Rangers and Celtic but he says he is not currently interested in transfer offers.

The striker has attracted the attention of clubs abroad with his performance for Trabzonspor during the season.

The striker is in demand as British clubs continue to circle for the signature of the Ghanaian player but he says he is content with life at Trabzonspor.

"At this stage, I only think about the end of the league and the championship that we are close to winning here. I am happy in Trabzon. They sit and talk at the end of the season."

Reports in Turkey have linked the player with moves to Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers as the two giants jostle for the striker.

Ekuban has two more years on his current contract with Trabzonspor but that has not put off potential suitors.

It is reported that his side Trabzonpor will demand 9 million pounds for the signature of their prized asset and that seem prohibitive for the two Scottish giants who cannot afford that fees.

The former Leeds United star has scored 8 goals in 25 games this season and made 6 assists.