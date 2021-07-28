3 hours ago

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is currently in the United States and cooling off at the Miami Beach in Florida.

Her mission in the U.S is not immediately known but sources say her 'rival' Afia Schwarzenegger was at Miami Beach just recently so she (Tracey) had to prove that she could equally afford it.

Clothed in yellow and white beach apparel, Tracey posted a picture of herself having fun at the famous beach known for its international cachet with models and celebrities.

The post has since sparked an outcry on social media. While some fans applauded her for spending lavishly, others said she traveled at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers.

Some even claimed former President Mahama is the one sponsoring her vacation.

Check some reactions below: