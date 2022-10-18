3 hours ago

Many who are fans of Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo popularly known in showbiz as Sarkodie will know that his better half, Tracy Sarkcess, has been in the picture since his journey to stardom began.

This is especially evident with some throwback photos of the love birds which occasionally surface from time to time on various social media platforms.

The duo have become models to look up to when one is looking for a great example of a long-lasting relationship.

Questions have over the years been asked about how the two started their blissful relationship which is the envy of many.

Speaking to media personality Berla Mundi on ‘The Day Show’ on Accra-based TV3, Tracy Sarkcess provided some insights into how it all began.

Tracy explained that she and Sarkodie grew up in the same neighbourhood in Tema, a suburb of Accra. During that period, she said Sarkodie liked her but could not tell her. The popular Ghanaian rapper instead told Tracy’s cousin to inform her about his affection.

The unnamed cousin of Tracy informed her about Sarkodie’s ‘like’ for her but she remained undecided as she travelled to Germany at age 13.

After three years of being in Germany, Tracy Sarkcess returned to Ghana and reconnected with Sarkodie. She suggested that her return marked the starting point of their love story.

“To be honest I didn’t [see how big Sarkodie was going to become]. In my mind, I thought ‘oh maybe at some point I will be able to convince him to come along with me to Germany and he should a job, let’s work and have our kids’. I wasn’t sure about the music.

“We have known each other for quite a long time. Before I left for Germany, we lived in the same neighbourhood. So he’s a childhood friend and I know he liked me. He couldn’t tell me. He told my cousin who was living with us that she should come and tell me. It was towards the end when I was about to leave [for Germeany] that she told me.

“But at that point was like I don’t know. So I came back. It was actually on a holiday. I had been away for three years. That was the first time that I came back and weirdly enough we reconnected as friends and then ever since then,” Tracy Sarkcess said.