1 hour ago

Tracy is showing us that she’s got Sarkodie’s back for better and for worse as she has come out to defend her husband.

The Ghanaian rapper who has been exiled off the shores of Ghana because of the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown dropped a new freestyle which has stirred controversy on social media.

According to fans, the track is to jab other musicians who have been attacking King Sark, pushing him to the wall for a reply to spark a beef for attention.

This has been deduced from some lines from Sark’s “Sub Zero” freestyle when he rapped “ rappers who dissed me and waiting for reply what you are doing fly”.

Rapping in Twi and English, he continued that “ I’ve already told you, I won't diss anyone whose pocket is dry, if you are not relevant you’ll pay 10K … and those that have run to abroad out pressure I’ll give you 1K out of my heart … where I’ve reached now I am Yesu … you are lucky I am stuck abroad because of corona”.

Apart from fans who are enjoying Sark’s hard bars delivery, others have been criticising him for always dropping punchlines on his colleague and Tracy has come to his rescue with a tweet saying that “one person minding his business but so many imaginary beefs” and added this is what happens when people keep poking a lion.