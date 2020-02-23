4 hours ago

Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has condemned the demolition of some property at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra describing it as "barbaric".

He believes it is a clear case of injustice meter out the affected tenants on the site.

“As a party we condemn in no uncertain terms, this draconian demolition exercise which was carried out by the National Security and the authorities of Trade Fair. It is illegal, improper, unconscionable, unfair and barbaric,” he said.

On Sunday, Properties belonging of Universal Labels & Packaging Co. Ltd and Colour Planet, owned by former journalist, Raymond Archer and other buildings at the Trade Fair Centre were destroyed in a demolition exercise reportedly led by operatives of National Security.

The former News Editor of the Enquirer newspaper described the demolition of his printing press in the process, as unacceptable.

The lifting of a court injunction which many tenants claimed they were not aware of, paved way for the exercise.

The affected tenants had earlier secured a court order to prevent the Trade Fair Company from continuing with the exercise which started in May last year.

Contrary to the tenants’ claims that they had not been given an eviction notice, the GTFCL said it had informed all of them about an upcoming redevelopment project and gave them a mandatory six-month notice on July 10, 2018, for them to vacate the site.

Pledging his party’s solidarity for victims of the exercise, Mr Gyamfi disclosed that the NDC “will be taking the matter up in the course of the week.”

Speaking on PM Express on JoyNews Monday, the NDC Communications Officer was of the view that the action against the tenants is politically-motivated.

“Clearly, this is a political job. What they have done has got nothing to do with the law. It is politically-motivated. It is a clear case of injustice,” Mr Gyamfi added. Source: myjoyonline.com