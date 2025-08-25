1 hour ago

Ghana’s Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has led the country’s participation at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) in Yokohama, Japan, where she engaged in a series of high-level activities to advance Ghana’s trade and investment interests.

The three-day conference, held from August 20–22, 2025, provided a strategic platform for African leaders and Japanese officials to deepen partnerships in trade, investment, and sustainable development.

During a bilateral meeting with Japan’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hisayuki Fujii, Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare highlighted Ghana’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative, as well as the government’s strong focus on agribusiness. She pointed to the availability of litigation-free lands for commercial farming through Agro Parks, rising agricultural output, and opportunities in Ghana’s growing automotive component manufacturing sector.

The Minister also stressed the importance of scaling up the Ghana Enterprises Agency’s (GEA) Kaizen programme, which has been instrumental in strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). She called for enhanced collaboration and incentives to maximize its impact on private sector growth.

A major highlight of Ghana’s participation was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Toyota Tsusho Corporation (TTC) to deepen cooperation in the automotive industry. The agreement will promote environmentally friendly vehicles—starting with Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)—as part of Ghana’s green mobility agenda and carbon reduction commitments. It also covers technical training, knowledge transfer, and the establishment of a potential Toyota Academy to build local capacity.

While in Japan, Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare also met with senior executives of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), including Deputy Director General Fatou Haidara, to discuss deeper collaboration on Ghana’s industrialization drive.

As part of efforts to attract foreign investment, the Minister visited the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) exhibition booth, where she interacted with global businesses and investors exploring opportunities in Ghana.

“TICAD 9 has provided Ghana with a vital platform to strengthen our partnerships, showcase our investment potential, and attract meaningful collaboration to support industrial transformation and private sector growth,” Mrs. Ofosu-Adjare said.

Ghana’s active engagement at TICAD 9, she added, underscores the country’s commitment to building stronger ties with Japan and the international community in pursuit of economic transformation and sustainable development.