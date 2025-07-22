2 hours ago

Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has called on cement manufacturers to review and adjust their pricing structures in response to the recent appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

Her appeal came during a meeting with the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), convened to address public concern over persistently high cement prices, despite improvements in key macroeconomic indicators.

The dialogue focused on pricing models, product standardisation, and regulatory compliance across the cement industry.

Minister Ofosu-Adjare stressed the importance of allowing consumers to benefit from the stronger cedi, especially as the local currency has gained significant value against major trading currencies in recent months.

“It is essential that the gains we are making as a country are reflected in the prices of key commodities such as cement,” the Minister said.

She also announced that, beginning in August 2025, the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) will ramp up its quarterly inspections to ensure strict adherence to national product standards. She cautioned that any manufacturer failing to meet these requirements could face closure.

Cement manufacturers at the meeting—including Ghacem, CIMAF, CBI, Dangote, Dzata, Empire, and Diamond Cement—welcomed the government’s initiative.

They acknowledged the recent exchange rate stability as a positive shift and signaled that a price reduction may be feasible if the current economic trajectory continues.

The manufacturers also reaffirmed their commitment to product standardisation, promising to uphold quality and fair competition within the sector.