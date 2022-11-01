2 hours ago

A trader has died and about five other persons injured in an accident on the Kintampo road Tuesday morning.

The heavy truck loaded with foodstuffs from traders who took advantage of the market day, crashed upon getting to Abofo while heading to Buipe.

Some injured passengers who spoke to Adom News narrated that the car fell into a huge pothole, as there were no warning signs of a construction in progress ahead.

Consequently, the truck somersaulted before screeching to a halt at the side of the road.

A trader died on the spot, another is in critical condition and many passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

One of the injured passengers disclosed he was hooked to the car and dragged on the asphalt road in a 20km stretch.

The injured passengers have been transported to various hospitals in the district.

