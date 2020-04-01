2 hours ago

The Authorities of the Sekondi//Takoradi Sub-Metro have asked traders within and outside the inner parameters of the Central Business District of Takoradi to relocate to the jubilee park to ply their trade to ensure social distancing to control the spread of COVID-19.

Social distancing, Hand-washing and other hygienic practices were touted as key steps in nipping Covid-19 in the bud.

The relocation, is therefore a means to decongest the market and ensure that enough spaces were available for crowd control and social distancing.

Nana Asempanaye Yeboah II, the Director at the Sekondi Takoradi Sub-Metro, said all preparations in terms of lighting and spatial demarcation were done and the park ready to host the hundreds of auxiliary traders in the market circle.

In all, about 800 traders are expected to comply with the decision to occupy the two meters square space allotted.

The Market Circle is heavily congested and poses a high risk in the wake of the current COVID 19 pandemic.

The Sub-metro Director said, "We are in talks with some private entities to support with some mobile toilet facilities".

The jubilee park would also have areas for bulk breaking of cargoes and offloading of goods.

He therefore entreated all traders affected by the decision to prepare and move to the park adding, "We have a joint military and police taskforce that would be patrolling the market circle also".

Some affected traders however pleaded that they could be provided with canopies and other shade materials for shelter.

peacefmonline