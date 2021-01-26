2 hours ago

Textile traders at Rawlings Park, Minaba plaza, and its environs in Accra Central have witnessed a boost in sales following the outdoor of the late Jerry John Rawlings’s funeral cloth.

According to some traders who spoke to GhanaWeb, the constant buying of the various types of funeral cloths released on the market has led to its shortage.

The fabrics which came in black and white, red and brown designs have specific names attached to them.

These sellers noted that the black and white is named; ‘A great tree has fallen’ while the red and brown is ‘You’ll forever remain in our hearts’.

12 yards of the "A great tree has fallen’ cloth from GTP was selling at 160 cedis and that of the red and brown design from Printex cost 140 cedis.

One of the textile sellers who spoke to GhanaWeb said people from across the country came to buy from him.

He said, “people are buying because they loved him…people from Volta region, central and other regions used to come and buy and go and sell so there’s a shortage."

“When they brought it about a month ago, people did not patronize it but at the moment people are buying it and we’ve run out of stock. It’s left with only 12 yards of the black and white,” another interviewee said.

Another seller named Auntie Kate in justifying why she’s run out of stock on Rawlings’ funeral cloth said, “a lot of people have purchased it because everybody loved Papa J. He was a person who pushed crowd so everybody who sees it wants to buy it."

Source: Ghanaweb