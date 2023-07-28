2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Trades and Industry Committee of Parliament has expressed concern over the inability of the House to work on tax exemptions for One District-One-Factory (1D1F) firms in the country.

The committee laments that the Finance Committee has had the referrals of tax exemptions since 2021 but has failed to present its report on them for the consideration of Parliament.

Raising the concern on the floor of Parliament, the Chairman of the Trades and Industry Committee, Carlos Ahenkorah, said the situation is driving investors and industries away from the country.

“This House has referred exemptions for 1D1F since 2021 [to the Finance Committee], which is a long-standing issue. It doesn’t look like there’s any light at the end of the tunnel. It’s very interesting to note that because of such delays and hindrances in the way of industries, some industries are moving away from Ghana. We cannot put incentives on the table to invite investors into this country, and after they enter we tell them they are not going to get incentives anymore. It’s very strange for anyone to import containers into the country and let them sit in the ports for two years,” he lamented.

He called on Speaker Alban Bagbin to ensure that businesses which are eligible for exemptions will have their goods cleared from the ports.

“If we really need to put our industries on the right pedestal, Mr. Speaker, I urge you and my leadership to, as a matter of urgency, include exemptions for 1D1F companies in the business for next week before we rise. So that the people who are eligible and have been promised these exemptions, will have their goods cleared from the ports and go about their businesses,” he opined.

Source: citifmonline