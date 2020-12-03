2 hours ago

47 year old Adiebebahene, Nana Adu Abankoro II and a leading member of the Mawere Division at the Manhyia Palace has decided to abdicate his seat as a chief to contest for the upcoming December 7 elections as a Parliamentary candidate.

The chief will be contesting the December 7 elections as the parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Adansi Asokwa Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

He will be contesting the Parliamentary seat against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) veteran and incumbent MP K.T Hammond.

Until June this year, the NDC member of parliament was the chief of Adiebeba and was also a prominent member of the Mawere Division at Manhyia Palace.

According to Nana Adu Abankoro II, popularly referred to as Nana Achiken, his decision to venture into politics is to help bring development to his people as for twenty years K.T Hammond has done virtually nothing for his constituents.

Meanwhile, the 1992 Constitution bars chiefs from taking an active part in partisan politics.

The constitution states in Article 276 (1) that “a chief shall not take part in active party politics and any chiefs wishing to do so and seeking elections to Parliament shall abdicate his stool or skin.”

Nana Adu Abankoro II owns a Division One League side based at Adansi Asokwa Hweremose.