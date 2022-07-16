6 hours ago

Traditional authorities of Mempeasem say they will resort to the law court or demonstrate to show their displeasure if the Lands Commission fails to engage them in the public lands recovery exercise.

The exercise, recently, led to a confrontation between students of Ideal College and officials from the Lands Commission.

This comes a week after some land guards attacked students and management members over a new building sited on government lands close to the school.

One of the traditional leaders, Nii Torgbor Obodai Ampaw III tells Citi News that the development is a source of worry and must be addressed immediately.

“When you go to the Lands Commission, our name is there in the records. So why are they engaging other people to cause all these atrocities. They should bring their documents, we will also bring ours so that we compare. My people are ready to demonstrate. We also have the court and my people are ready to go.”

The Lands Commission accused the proprietor of Ideal College of unlawfully laying claim to state lands at Mempeasem in the Greater Accra Region.

The lands in contention are the current site of the school near UPSA as well as parcels of land in the same enclave.

A team from Anyok Holdings led by its CEO, Clemence Dzato attempted to halt developments on the land last week but was met with resistance from the school.

Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, James Ebo Dadson cautioned the proprietor of the school to stay off state land.

“The proprietor, Dr. Joseph Kwabena Esibu, had been advised to formally apply for regularisation on two separate parcels of land within the enclave. It is therefore noteworthy that engagements with Dr. Esibu date back to 2018. The two sides are the present site for the school with the hostel, approximately 2.50 acres, and the 4 plots proposed for a canteen, which is behind the school premises.”

“Dr. Joseph Esibu is currently laying claim to about 22 plots, in addition, measuring approximately 3.60 acres scattered within the area. Some of which he had sold without recourse to the commission.”

James Ebo Dadson also cautioned that other entities and individuals who have illegally acquired state lands will face the consequences.

“The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Lands Commission has always been committed to ensuring sanity in the land sector and ask that the public should keep off the enclave and other lands belonging to the government.”

Source: citifmonline