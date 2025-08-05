Commuters are enduring hours of traffic congestion along the Kasoa-Buduburam stretch, worsened by flooding and ongoing construction work.

The flooding, particularly along the Yoomart–Dr. Jesus road, is primarily due to heavy rains. However, road users are expressing frustration that the situation has been exacerbated by the ongoing construction in the area.

On the morning of Tuesday, August 5, workers found themselves stuck in traffic for several hours, while many vehicles broke down due to the poor road conditions.

Kwame Nkrumah, a taxi driver whose vehicle broke down, told Citi News, “the contractor has failed to create alternative routes for us. He also does nothing to improve the surface of the road in the construction zone, causing our vehicles to break down”.

Wofa Anthony, a truck driver, complained about the dangerous conditions along the stretch between Buduburam and Prisons Junction, a distance of less than a kilometre.

“Four of our trucks have overturned and been damaged at Buduburam since the construction works began. There’s a big hole that needs to be filled, but the contractor has done nothing about it”.

Other road users are calling for a review of the construction work being carried out by Nag Fairmount Company Limited, citing its negative impact on local economic activities. Despite several attempts to reach the company for a comment, there has been no response.