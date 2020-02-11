55 minutes ago

The Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) will commence maintenance works on the Ashaiman-Klagon Underpass which connects Nungua to Ashaiman, from 12 am on February 21, to 4 am on February 24, 2020.

All commuters; motorists and pedestrians, who ply this route to either access Nungua or Ashaiman are to use some designated alternative routes by the Authority to ease traffic.

From Nungua to Ashaiman, commuters are to use Community 18 through to the motorway to the Ashiaman Overhead or Tema Motorway Roundabout to reach Ashaiman.

From Ashaiman to Nungua; commuters are to use the Community 9 hospital road through to Community 3 to reach the Tema Beach Road for access to Nungua. Alternatively to this route, commuters may use Motorway to Tetteh-Quarshie Interchange.

