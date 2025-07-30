8 hours ago

A tragic incident has shaken the community of Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region, as a 50-year-old woman, affectionately known as Auntie Akos, lost her life after falling into an abandoned mining pit.

The incident occurred at the Mpasatia Community Miner Site, a location plagued by numerous uncovered galamsey (illegal mining) pits. According to eyewitness accounts, the woman was walking through the area on Monday when she accidentally slipped and fell into one of the unsecured pits.

Workers nearby rushed to the scene and managed to retrieve her from the pit. She was quickly transported to the Frimpong Boateng Clinic at Toase, but was sadly pronounced dead on arrival.

Her death has reignited public concern over the growing number of unregulated and unrehabilitated mining sites in the region—sites that residents say are becoming death traps.

“This should not keep happening. These pits have become death traps, and something must be done now,” one resident lamented.

Residents are now calling on the Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and local authorities to urgently secure or reclaim these dangerous sites to prevent further loss of life.

This latest tragedy adds to the alarming tally of fatalities associated with illegal mining activities in Ghana, raising fresh questions about mining regulation, site reclamation, and the protection of vulnerable communities living near abandoned mines.