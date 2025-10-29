5 hours ago

A kindergarten pupil named Daniel has died after being crushed by falling logs from a truck at Aburaso near Adugyama in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which happened on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, occurred when a long vehicle truck with registration number GE 9901-11 lost part of its load while passing through the area.

Eyewitnesses reported that Daniel and two classmates were walking home from school when the logs tumbled off the moving truck, trapping all three children.

Sadly, Daniel died on the spot, while the other two sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Bechem Hospital for treatment.

Residents described the scene as heartbreaking, calling for stricter safety measures for timber trucks that use the route.

Police have begun investigations into the accident to establish the cause and hold those responsible accountable.