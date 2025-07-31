8 hours ago

A heartbreaking incident unfolded last Sunday afternoon at Akyem Batabi, near Oda in the Eastern Region, where a five-year-old boy, Yaw Emmanuel, tragically lost his life after being buried alive by a collapsing bathroom wall.

According to eyewitnesses, Yaw and a group of friends were walking behind the mud-constructed bathroom, which had reportedly been weakened by recent heavy rains, when the wall suddenly gave way. The force of the collapse instantly crushed the little boy, leaving his playmates in shock.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the grief-stricken father, Kwadwo Fosu, revealed that his son was a kindergarten one pupil at Batabi Presbyterian Basic School. He recalled being alerted by one of Yaw’s friends, who came running to inform him about the tragic accident.

“I rushed to the scene and, with the help of some neighbors, we managed to pull him out,” Mr. Fosu said, his voice heavy with emotion. “But it was too late. He was already gone.”

The body of the young boy has since been deposited at the Oda Government Hospital morgue pending an autopsy.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning and reignited concerns about the safety of mud structures, especially during the rainy season. Residents are calling on authorities to intensify public education and enforcement of building standards to prevent such avoidable disasters.

Credit: Daily Graphic