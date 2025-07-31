22 minutes ago

Tragedy has struck the town of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, where a freak workplace accident has claimed the life of a man known only by his nickname, “Alligator.”

The fatal incident occurred at a company yard during the loading of a bulldozer onto a low-bed trailer.

Eyewitnesses say the deceased was standing atop the trailer, guiding the process, when the trailer reportedly suffered a brake failure, causing a sudden and dangerous jolt.

In the ensuing confusion, “Alligator” lost his balance and fell, becoming trapped beneath the heavy equipment. He died instantly.

Distraught co-workers, who described the day as “routine” until the tragic moment, were left in shock by the sudden loss.

Personnel from the Ejisu District Police Command arrived promptly at the scene and conveyed the body to the Ejisu Government Hospital morgue.

Authorities have since launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and to probe any possible lapses in workplace safety and machinery maintenance.

The tragedy has reignited public concern about occupational hazards and the urgent need for stricter safety regulations, especially in environments involving the operation of heavy-duty machinery.

Community members and colleagues have expressed deep sorrow and called for immediate reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.