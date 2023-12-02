3 hours ago

In a devastating turn of events, Ghanaian lower division side Attram de Visser has been involved in a severe accident, leaving numerous players and members of the technical team injured.

The tragic incident unfolded as the team was returning from a Division One League game against Golden Kicks in Tema.

The accident occurred when a trailer collided with their team bus, resulting in multiple injuries.

Despite the bus being stationary on the side of the road, the long vehicle collided with it, causing harm to everyone on board. Tragically, one member of the technical team had to undergo amputation as a result of the collision.

Reports indicate that the accident transpired three weeks ago, and the injured players and staff were subsequently admitted to the University of Ghana Medical Centre.

While they are responding to treatment, the exact discharge date remains uncertain due to the severity of the injuries.

This heartbreaking incident highlights the vulnerability of sports teams even off the field and serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by those involved in the world of football.

The entire football community extends its thoughts and wishes for a speedy recovery to the affected members of Attram de Visser during this difficult time.