The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organize a one-day training workshop for Match Commissioners of the Women’s Premier League on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 as part of preparations towards the start of the 2021/2022 season.

The training workshop is for Match Commissioners who have been selected by the Ghana Football Association.

The training will touch on key areas of importance such as;

-How to use the competition management system effectively, the key roles of a match Commissioner.

-How to conduct technical meetings and report writing.



Amendment to the laws of the game.



GFA statutes and regulations.



Integrity values.

The 2021/22 Women’s Premier League will commence on December 17, 2021.